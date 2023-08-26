QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Down 90.6% in August

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. 23,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,183. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -95.86%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

