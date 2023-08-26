Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QGEN opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,658,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,695,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 925,843.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,607,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,048 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,886,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.