Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.38% of Quanta Services worth $817,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,712,000 after buying an additional 83,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quanta Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after buying an additional 288,876 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.91.

PWR opened at $205.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $209.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

