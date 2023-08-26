Quantum Price Down 40.5% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $139.97 and approximately $19.84 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 40.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000025 USD and is down -44.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

