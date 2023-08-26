Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QSIAW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,084. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

