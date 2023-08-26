QUASA Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $1,325.06 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,036.06 or 1.00047324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119141 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,325.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.