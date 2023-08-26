Raymond James Boosts Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target to $9.00

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

In related news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,495,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Deborah Diaz bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,389 shares in the company, valued at $153,718.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,031,740 shares of company stock worth $18,442,108 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 7.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 432,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,160,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.