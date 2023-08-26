Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Cut by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,536,000 after buying an additional 1,777,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 8,429,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

