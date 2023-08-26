Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLFTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Relief Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

Get Relief Therapeutics alerts:

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.