Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance
RLFTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Relief Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.52.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
