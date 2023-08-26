Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 560.9% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Resonate Blends Price Performance

OTCMKTS KOAN remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

About Resonate Blends

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.