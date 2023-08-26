Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 560.9% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Resonate Blends Price Performance
OTCMKTS KOAN remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
About Resonate Blends
