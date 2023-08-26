Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.67.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after acquiring an additional 186,778 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

