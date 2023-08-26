Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

RCAC remained flat at $10.55 on Friday. 2,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Institutional Trading of Revelstone Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCAC. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 781,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 614,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,938,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 515,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

