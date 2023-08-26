RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 21.2% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 78,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $946,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 781,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in RF Acquisition by 111.7% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 984,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 519,371 shares during the period.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

RF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RFAC stock remained flat at $10.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. RF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.