Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ring Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Ring Energy stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $358.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 12,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $25,956,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,994,853 shares in the company, valued at $96,809,397.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 394.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ring Energy by 1,028.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

