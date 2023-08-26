RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIOCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

