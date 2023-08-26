Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.93. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 18,029 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVSB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVSB

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 580,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 297,217 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 83,464 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,724,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 59,609 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.