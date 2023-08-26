Robert W. Baird Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $90.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.05.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZM opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $89.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,851.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,692 shares of company stock worth $5,952,496. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 62.7% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 133.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 162,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.