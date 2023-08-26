Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,874 shares of company stock valued at $108,381. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

