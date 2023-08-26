ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Shares Up 1.5%

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 149,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 244,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.85 price objective on ROK Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

ROK Resources Price Performance

About ROK Resources

The company has a market cap of C$74.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

