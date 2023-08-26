Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 363333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Rover Metals Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rover Metals Company Profile

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

