Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.019 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of RY stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

