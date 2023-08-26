RPC Group (LON:RPC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $792.60

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 792.60 ($10.11) and traded as low as GBX 791.80 ($10.10). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($10.11), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares.
RPC Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 792.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 792.60. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
RPC Group Company Profile
RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.
