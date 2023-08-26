Rush Enterprises Stock to Split on Monday, August 28th (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, August 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 25th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $62.95 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $40.00 to $45.33 in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $136,127.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

