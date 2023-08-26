Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, an increase of 647.0% from the July 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Saddle Ranch Media Price Performance
SRMX remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 13,252,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,183,807. Saddle Ranch Media has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Saddle Ranch Media
