Safe Price Hits $5.98 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $124.69 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.98 or 0.00022982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00166210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00050879 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027701 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003820 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.96772939 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.