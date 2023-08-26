Sapphire Price Hits $0.0129 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $18.43 million and $6,684.97 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,652.47 or 0.06341312 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,453,001,224 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,415,001 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

