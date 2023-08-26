Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and $6,437.13 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.93 or 0.06332042 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00038522 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,453,751,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,172,601 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

