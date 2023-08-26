Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading 2.5% Higher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €254.70 ($276.85) and last traded at €254.60 ($276.74). 45,913 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €248.40 ($270.00).
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is €248.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €271.90.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
