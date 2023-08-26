Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.67

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €156.67 ($170.29) and traded as low as €155.96 ($169.52). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €157.08 ($170.74), with a volume of 562,800 shares.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €160.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €156.67.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.
