Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Broadleaf Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,112 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 118,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.59. 2,872,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,190. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

