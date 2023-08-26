SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Update

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the July 31st total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SciPlay Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.72. 145,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,288. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SciPlay by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,551,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SciPlay by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SciPlay by 875.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 507,183 shares in the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

