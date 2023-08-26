Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,100 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the July 31st total of 13,720,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have commented on SZENF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seazen Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Seazen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:SZENF remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Seazen Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

