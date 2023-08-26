Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Security Federal Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFDL remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. Security Federal has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter.

Security Federal Increases Dividend

Security Federal Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Security Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Security Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.