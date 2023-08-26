Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $965.93

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $965.93 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018521 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,030.15 or 1.00041714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041179 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.