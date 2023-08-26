Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Seelos Therapeutics

SEEL stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.