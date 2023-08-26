Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.55). 106,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 290,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.56).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.15.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

