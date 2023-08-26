ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total value of $809,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,855. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $14.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.65. 680,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,646. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $562.94 and a 200 day moving average of $502.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

