Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 21,000.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Sharp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHCAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Sharp has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sharp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

