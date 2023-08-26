Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,500 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the July 31st total of 5,236,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shimao Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SIOPF remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. Shimao Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

