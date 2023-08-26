Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 8,956,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,291,430. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

