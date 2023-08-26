Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Decreases By 84.7%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the July 31st total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of BLMIF remained flat at $7.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
