Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Rises By 106.5%

Aug 26th, 2023

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

Bioxytran stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Bioxytran has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.25.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

