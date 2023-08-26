Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Rises By 106.5%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bioxytran Stock Performance
Bioxytran stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Bioxytran has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.25.
Bioxytran Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bioxytran
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.