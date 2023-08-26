Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Expands By 1,149.1%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 1,149.1% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BSQR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 31,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,427. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

