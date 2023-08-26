Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Drops By 74.2%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.