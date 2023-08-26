Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Grows By 128.6%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Cancom Price Performance

About Cancom

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF remained flat at $27.00 during midday trading on Friday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

