Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Grows By 400.0%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
China Feihe Price Performance
China Feihe stock remained flat at $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Feihe has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.
China Feihe Company Profile
