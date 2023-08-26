Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Grows By 400.0%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

China Feihe Price Performance

China Feihe stock remained flat at $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Feihe has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

