Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Declines By 95.7%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the July 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digerati Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DTGI stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.67. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

