Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Grows By 95.5%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DCOMP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 11,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,725. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

