Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Declines By 79.5%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the July 31st total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of DMPZF stock remained flat at C$5.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,933. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.51. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DMPZF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Domino’s Pizza Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 345 ($4.40) to GBX 460 ($5.87) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

