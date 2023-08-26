Short Interest in Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Drops By 92.9%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DRREF traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.24. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.
